PPP Announces Nomination of Justice Minister as Interim Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has put forth justice minister Han Dong-hoon as its emergency leadership committee chief ahead of April's general elections.At a meeting with reporters on Thursday, PPP acting chief and floor leader Yun Jae-ok said Han's nomination was decided after collecting opinions from party representatives, heads of regional party committees and standing advisers.Yun expressed anticipation that Han will meet public expectations for change and reform, lead the party through parliamentary reforms and induce political and cultural improvements.Referring to Han's high approval ratings as a future political leader, the floor leader said he expected the former justice minister to garner support from the youth and moderate voters, while also bringing together the country's conservatives in support of the ruling party.Han's nomination comes after former PPP chief Kim Gi-hyeon stepped down last Wednesday in the face of discord over recommendations by the party's innovation panel and sinking approval ratings ahead of the elections.Following approval of Han's nomination by the party’s Supreme Council as early as Thursday afternoon, the PPP is set to convene a national committee on Tuesday for ratification before he is officially appointed next week.