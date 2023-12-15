Gov't Hails UN's Adoption of Resolution on N. Korea's Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has hailed the UN General Assembly’s move to adopt for the 19th consecutive year a resolution condemning North Korea’s human rights violations.In a General Assembly meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, the resolution was passed by consensus without a vote, making it the 19th of its kind since 2005.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said the government welcomes the adoption, adding that the resolution strongly urges UN member states to observe principles on banning the forced repatriation of North Korean escapees in third countries.He also noted that the resolution called on UN members to observe the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment which prohibits expulsion or extradition in cases where torture is a possibility upon return.Lim said the South Korean government has actively taken part in negotiating the content of the resolution regarding the North’s human rights, adding that Seoul will continue to work toward raising international awareness on the North’s human rights situation, including protecting escapees.