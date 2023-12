Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has once again condemned North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and called for diplomatic engagement.Discussing Monday’s provocation in a press briefing on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the U.S. has denounced the North’s missile launches and destabilizing acts but refrained from commenting on related intelligence.Ryder said that Washington maintains a diplomatic approach to North Korea and urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, reaffirming that the U.S. holds no hostile intentions.The spokesperson stressed that the US is focused on regional security, for which it is closely cooperating with its allies, including South Korea and Japan.