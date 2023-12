Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reportedly donated demining machines to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance.According to the South Korean embassy in Ukraine on Thursday, two demining machines and ten pickup trucks were handed over to Ukraine at a ceremony in Kyiv in a partial fulfillment of an earlier aid promise of ten demining machines and 100 trucks in total.In May, President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to provide demining equipment in talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Japan.Since Russia's invasion in February of last year, about 30 percent of Ukraine's territory is suspected to be contaminated with landmines, which have killed 250 civilians and injured 500.