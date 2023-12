Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA), will convene on January 15 to discuss the state budget and other issues.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that the Standing Committee of the SPA met the previous day and unanimously agreed to convene a session on January 15 in Pyongyang.The KCNA said that the planned session will review the account settlement for this year and discuss the 2024 budget, which is expected to include the budgetary details of projects to be decided in a plenary session of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party late this month.The North’s rubber-stamp parliament typically convened once a year in the past, but it has recently opened sessions twice a year recently – in January and September.