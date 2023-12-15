Menu Content

International

Russian General Staff Chief: Russia, N. Korea Established Full Cooperation

Written: 2023-12-22 09:48:56Updated: 2023-12-22 10:15:18

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, reportedly said on Thursday that Russia has established “active and comprehensive cooperation” with North Korea.

According to Reuters and other media, the army general made the remarks in a briefing of foreign military attachés, adding that Moscow is continuing to pursue “strategic partnerships” with India and China.

Military ties and cooperation between Russia and the North appeared to have significantly enhanced this year.

Moscow’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, visited Pyongyang in July before regime leader Kim Jong-un made a rare trip to his country’s northern neighbor for a summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin at a space center in September.

The United States and other countries have repeatedly voiced concerns that North Korea provided arms to Russia in return for military technology.

The Kremlin, however, dismissed the allegation as unfounded, claiming that it is continuing friendly relations with Pyongyang while abiding by UN Security Council resolutions on the North.
