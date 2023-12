Photo : YONHAP News

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas through Qatar seeking to arrange another ceasefire and hostage exchange have reportedly hit an impasse.According to multiple media outlets on Thursday, Israel proposed a pause in fighting for one or two weeks in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, a similar deal to the one last month that brought a temporary truce.The proposal was reportedly rejected by Hamas on the grounds that any offer without an end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza is a nonstarter.A Hamas official reportedly told AFP that a full cessation and the withdrawal of Israeli forces are preconditions for serious negotiations for hostage-prisoner swaps.The two sides also reportedly remain at odds over a withdrawal of Israeli forces during the truce, as Hamas is asking for a complete departure while Israel insists on keeping troops during the ceasefire.