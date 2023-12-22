Menu Content

Cold Wave Advisory Issued for Seoul, Warnings Issued for 12 Areas

Written: 2023-12-22 10:51:50Updated: 2023-12-22 11:06:46

Photo : YONHAP News

Cold wave advisories were issued for all of Seoul as of 9 a.m. Friday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, cold wave warnings took effect in 12 regions in Gyeonggi Province, while advisories are in place for 16 other provincial areas, Incheon and the city's Gwanghwa County as well as five western border islands.

Warnings are issued when morning lows are forecast to drop more by than 15 degrees Celsius to three below or colder compared to the previous day, or when the temperature is expected to remain at minus 15 degrees or more for two consecutive days.

Advisories apply to morning lows expected to fall more by more than ten degrees to minus three at the most from a day prior, or for forecasts of minus 12 more colder for two straight days.

While morning lows in the capital fell to minus 14-point-seven degrees Friday morning, the temperature was even lower in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province at minus 21-point-five degrees and 19-point-two degrees in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province.
