PPP Floor Leader: Leadership of Ex-Justice Minister Will Restart Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) acting chief and floor leader Yun Jae-ok said the party's journey toward reform will restart with the inauguration of former justice minister Han Dong-hoon as interim chair.At a party meeting on Friday, Yun anticipated Han to begin official duties as head of the emergency steering committee as early as the middle of next week.The floor leader said Han possesses the potential as a young and fresh political figure to root out decades-long politics of activism while opening an era of politics free of factions or fandom.As for Han's working relationship with President Yoon Suk Yeol that dates back to their time as prosecutors, the floor leader said the two are expected to have candid and frank conversations based on mutual trust.Upon the announcement of Han's nomination, main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo urged him to be bold when discussing parliamentary affairs and public sentiment with the president.Hong then called on the former minister to push for special counsel probes into the so-called "Five Million Won Club" linked to the Daejang-dong development scandal, as well as alleged stock manipulation by First Lady Kim Keon-hee.The PPP has scheduled a national committee meeting on Tuesday to conduct a vote on the establishment of the emergency committee and Han's appointment as interim party leader, with passage requiring a majority quorum and over half voting in favor.