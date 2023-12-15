Yoon Requests Hearing to Confirm Foreign Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked the National Assembly to hold a confirmation hearing for foreign minister nominee Cho Tae-yul.In the request made on Thursday, Yoon characterized the former second vice foreign minister as an exceptional career diplomat and negotiator with competence, character and outstanding political sense in handling state affairs.The president said the nominee had been deeply involved in discussions on the nation's key diplomatic and security issues and contributed to solutions during his career.Referring to his term as head of the permanent mission at the United Nations, Yoon said Cho played a leading role in the adoption by the UN Security Council of a strong resolution in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations in 2017.Citing the nominee's career-long experience in trade diplomacy, Yoon said he would be the right person to spearhead the country's outreach efforts as a global leading nation.