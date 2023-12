Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for a bolstered crowd safety management posture at the nation's major attractions ahead of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.Han urged officials to exert full efforts toward crowd management, such as measures on crowd dispersion, traffic control, emergency evacuation, and emergency medical systems.The prime minister said the interior ministry, related agencies, municipal governments and holiday event organizers should prepare safety measures in advance and remain committed to proper oversight until the end.Han also called for transportation safety amid the cold wave and heavy snow, urging local governments to prepare steps to guarantee public safety.