Prosecutors Raid Sites Linked to a DP Spokesperson in Perjury Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided locations linked to a DP deputy spokesperson in an investigation into alleged perjury during an illegal political fund trial for an aide to main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday began the search and seizure at the homes and offices of DP deputy spokesperson Seong Jun-hu and a former head of Gyeonggi Arts Center identified by surname Lee, both of whom are members of the DP chief’s inner circle.The state agency suspects that the pair intervened in possible perjury in May by former Gyeonggi-do Market Revitalization Agency chief, also surnamed Lee, who served as a witness during trial for Kim Yong, the former deputy of the DP think tank The Institute for Democracy.The witness is accused of falsely testifying that he met with Kim on May 3 2021, and of submitting false evidence to the court after including the former deputy’s name in his mobile phone schedule days before the court appearance.Last month, a court sentenced Kim to five years in prison for receiving 600 million won, or around 461-thousand U.S. dollars, in illegal political funds from a lawyer implicated in the Seongnam development scandal to finance the DP chief's primary race ahead of the 2022 presidential election.