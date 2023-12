Photo : YONHAP News

The suspected vandal behind the graffiti on the walls of the historic Gyeongbok Palace allegedly received instructions to deface the statue of King Sejong in Gwanghwamun Square.According to the police on Thursday, the 17-year-old suspect surnamed Lim contacted a person identified as “Team Leader Lee” who offered three million won, or around 23-hundred U.S. dollars, in a Telegram chat room to anyone who wanted work.Lim was allegedly told to paint graffiti at the palace and other areas at 2 a.m. on December 16, with two 50-thousand-won transfers to his bank account as a deposit and reimbursement for taxi fares.The suspect was then ordered to spray paint the statue in the nearby square but did not follow the instructions, saying security was too tight.Lim’s 16-year-old girlfriend, surnamed Kim, who was also apprehended, was released due to her lack of involvement.