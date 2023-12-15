DP Floor Leader Urges Pending PPP Interim Chief to Seek Pair of Probes

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has urged the nominee for interim chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), Han Dong-hoon, to boldly press President Yoon Suk Yeol for a pair of special counsel probes.DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo made the call on Friday, appealing to the former justice minister to seek an investigation into the so-called "Five Million Won Club" linked to the Daejang-dong development scandal as well as alleged stock manipulation by First Lady Kim Keon-hee.Hong also called on Han to pursue an investigation into the death of a Marine who died after being swept away by a torrent during flood rescue operations in July, as well as a probe into the Yangpyeong Expressway project which allegedly benefitted the family of the first lady.The floor leader criticized Han’s conduct at the justice ministry for lacking neutrality, while blasting his criticism of the opposition party for pushing to investigate the first lady’s alleged wrongdoings.On Thursday, PPP floor Leader and acting party leader Yun Jae-ok said the ruling party will respond thoroughly to the DP’s push for the dual special prosecution bill, saying it undermines the basic spirit of democracy.The ruling party’s floor leader added that the bill will be dealt with during the plenary session on December 28, calling it a “political and malicious” election strategy.