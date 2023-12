Photo : YONHAP News

One person is dead and 15 injured after a city bus ran into pedestrians crossing the street at a transfer center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.Authorities said that in addition to the fatality, three were seriously injured and transported to the hospital after the collision that occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.Although the cause of the accident has yet to be determined, there is speculation that slippery roads may have caused the accident after roads were covered by snow amid freezing temperatures.Authorities did confirm that the bus driver was not under the influence.Police and firefighters plan to conduct an investigation to determine the cause after analyzing the site.