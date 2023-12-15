Documentary on Human Rights of N. Korean Defectors on Oscars Shortlist

Photo : YONHAP News

A film on the human rights of North Korean defectors has been shortlisted for the 96th Academy Awards in the category of documentary feature film.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists for the 2024 Oscars in ten categories, including documentary features, international features and documentary short subject.“Beyond Utopia” directed by Madeleine Gavin was among 15 full-length documentaries that made the shortlist out of a total of 115 submissions, with five final nominees to be officially announced next month along with the remaining categories.Gavin’s film depicts the journey of North Koreans seeking to escape their homeland for freedom and the story of a South Korean pastor, Kim Sung-eun, who helps the escapees in their quest.The picture won the U.S. Documentary Competition: Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and earned four nominations at last month’s Eighth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards.The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 11 next year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.