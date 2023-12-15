Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Documentary on Human Rights of N. Korean Defectors on Oscars Shortlist

Written: 2023-12-22 15:25:57Updated: 2023-12-22 17:03:41

Documentary on Human Rights of N. Korean Defectors on Oscars Shortlist

Photo : YONHAP News

A film on the human rights of North Korean defectors has been shortlisted for the 96th Academy Awards in the category of documentary feature film.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists for the 2024 Oscars in ten categories, including documentary features, international features and documentary short subject.

“Beyond Utopia” directed by Madeleine Gavin was among 15 full-length documentaries that made the shortlist out of a total of 115 submissions, with five final nominees to be officially announced next month along with the remaining categories.

Gavin’s film depicts the journey of North Koreans seeking to escape their homeland for freedom and the story of a South Korean pastor, Kim Sung-eun, who helps the escapees in their quest.

The picture won the U.S. Documentary Competition: Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and earned four nominations at last month’s Eighth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 11 next year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >