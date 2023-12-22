Winter’s Record Lows Strand Thousands at Airports, Disrupts Utilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The coldest weather of the winter season thus far has left thousands stranded at airports and residents without running water nationwide. The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that conditions are likely to remain until Sunday.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: Snowstorms and freezing temperatures have burst water pipes and grounded both domestic and international flights, leaving thousands of holidaymakers stranded at airports across the nation.Domestic travelers waited for hours as 159 departure flights nationwide were grounded due to the frigid conditions, while 20 ferries running on 15 routes were suspended.One of the worst hit areas was the southern resort island of Jeju, which saw a pileup of some eight-thousand travelers at the airport as hundreds of flights were canceled Thursday and Friday.Jeju International Airport officials said they were trying to clear their runways of snow and ice and flights will likely start taking off after 3 p.m. Snowfall in Jeju reached as high as 82 centimeters, or 32 inches. atop the Samgakbong Peak on Halla Mountain.Elsewhere in the country, Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said 173 cases of frozen water meters were reported as of 6 a.m. Friday, 120 of which were concentrated in the capital area, with six cases of frozen pipes also inflicting discomfort.Heavy snowfall in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province caused the collapse of two livestock housing facilities and one greenhouse and resulted in traffic restrictions in South Chungcheong Province and seven in South Jeolla Province.Friday’s afternoon highs are expected to be similar to Thursday’s, ranging from minus nine to minus two degrees Celsius, including minus seven for Seoul, with little relief on Saturday before gradually rising from Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the snowfall plaguing airports, roads, and farms will continue into Sunday along the west coast and on Jeju Island.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.