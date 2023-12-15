Menu Content

Politics

Motion to Abolish Students’ Rights Ordinance in Seoul Unsubmitted

Written: 2023-12-22 16:31:00Updated: 2023-12-22 16:38:09

Photo : YONHAP News

An ordinance on Seoul students’ human rights is unlikely to be abolished this year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said the Seoul Metropolitan Council’s special committee on enhancing human rights canceled a meeting that was set to be held on Friday morning to submit a motion scrapping the ordinance.

The council, which mainly consists of ruling People Power Party(PPP) members, has called for the abolition on the grounds that it compromises the authority of teachers.

The special committee appears to have decided not to hold such a meeting due to pressure from Monday’s approval by the Seoul Administrative Court of an injunction filed by civic groups to block the abolition of the ordinance.

Given that PPP members support removing the ordinance, efforts to scrap it are expected to be made again early next year.

Supporters of the abolition argue that the ordinance, enacted in seven municipalities nationwide, including Seoul and Gyeonggi Province since 2010, has weakened teachers' authority in classrooms, while opponents demand that the rights of students be respected in schools.

The ordinance states that the human rights of students are fundamental and must be guaranteed to maintain dignity, while protecting the rights to freedom, equality, participation and educational welfare.
