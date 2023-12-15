DP to Handle Special Itaewon Crush Bill on Thurs. If No Accord is Reached

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says the party will handle, on its own, a special bill concerning last October's Itaewon crowd crush next Thursday if the ruling camp has no intent to reach an agreement on it.Hong Ihk-pyo made the remark on Friday to reporters after meeting with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, saying whether there will be an agreement on the special bill is up to the ruling People Power Party(PPP).Hong stressed the need to promptly handle the bill as he said there is no need to drag their heels when considering that families of the crowd crush victims continue to hold rallies in freezing weather.On PPP interim chief nominee Han Dong-hoon’s proposal to handle the bill after the general elections and to eliminate a clause in the bill regarding an independent counsel, Hong said he plans to flexibly heed the views of bereaved families.The special bill seeks to guarantee the rights of the victims of last year's Itaewon crowd crush, in which 159 people died over the Halloween weekend.It includes a clause that states that a request can be made for parliamentary approval of the appointment of a special counsel should it be deemed necessary to investigate the tragic incident.