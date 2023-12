Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju International Airport, which had suspended operations due to heavy snowfall, resumed flights on Friday afternoon after nearly eight hours.According to airport authorities, take-offs and landings at the Jeju airport resumed from 4 p.m. after having been suspended from 8:20 a.m. to remove snow and de-ice the runway.An Air Busan flight bound for Gimhae was the first to take off at 4 p.m.Korean Air, Eastar Jet and Air Busan, which are currently handling airport check-ins, plan to resume flights upon completing take-off preparations.The Korea Meteorological Administration lifted the strong wind advisory for Jeju as of two p.m.The closure had resulted in 277 canceled flights and four delays as of 3 p.m.