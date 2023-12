Photo : KBS

A three-point-oh magnitude earthquake hit Jangsu County on Saturday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the earthquake was reported at 4:34 a.m., some 17 kilometers north of the town in North Jeolla Province.Its epicenter was estimated at a depth of six kilometers.The province's 119 rescue and emergency medical services received over a dozen reports regarding the quake, but no damage was reported.Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company, the nation's nuclear power plant operator, said that the earthquake has not had an impact on its nuclear power plants.So far this year, a total of 105 earthquakes with a magnitude of over two-point-oh have occurred across the country. Sixteen of them were over a magnitude of three.