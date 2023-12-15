Inland Regions Experience Coldest Temperatures of Winter

Photo : YONHAP News

Some inland regions of Korea experienced their lowest temperatures of the season on Saturday morning amid a nationwide cold snap.Temperatures fell to minus 23-point-three degrees Celsius in the hamlet of Nae-myeon in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, a nationwide low. The mercury fell to minus 20-point-seven degrees in Bongpyeong-myeon in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, minus 16-point-two degrees in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province and minus 16-point-two degrees in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province.With temperatures falling to as low as minus 15 degrees in most inland regions in central Korea and minus ten degrees in southern regions, places throughout the Korean interior recorded their lowest temperatures of the winter.The cold snap is forecast to ease gradually from Saturday afternoon.Daytime highs between minus three degrees and five degrees are expected nationwide, including minus two degrees in Seoul and zero degrees in Daejeon. Those temperatures are five to seven degrees higher than Friday, with the mercury rising above freezing in southern regions of the country.Cold weather warnings and advisories in place throughout most of the country for the last four days will likely be lifted.Snow is expected in the wee hours on Sunday starting in the western coastal region and enveloping most of the Korean Peninsula by mid-day. The Korea Meteorological Administration expects up to three centimeters or over an inch of flurries for most parts of the region.And as the colder-than-usual weather will persist for the time being, senior citizens with weaker immunity are advised to take precautions.