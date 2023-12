Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" returned home after 19 hours of questioning over drug use allegations.Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency questioned Lee until 5 a.m. Sunday regarding suspicions he used marijuana and psychotropic drugs, which are controlled substances in Korea.Speaking to reporters after the questioning, Lee said that it took more time as he was questioned as a suspect in the alleged drug use as well as an accuser for the blackmail case, in which he filed a complaint against two people.Lee added that he hopes the police will wisely determine which statements are more reliable between him and the blackmailers.The questioning began at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continued for over 19 hours.Lee appeared twice before for questioning on October 28 and November 4.The actor is accused of taking marijuana and ketamine on multiple occasions at the home of a bar hostess.