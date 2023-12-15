WHO: Global COVID-19 Cases Surge 52% in 4 Weeks

Photo : KBS News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday that during the previous four weeks, COVID-19 cases have increased globally by more than 50 percent.In a statement, the WHO said that during the past 28-day period, from November 20 to December 17, more than 850-thousand new cases of the disease were registered, up 52 percent from the previous four-week period.The WHO said that during the cited period, the number of deaths decreased by eight percent to about three-thousand.Most of the new infections came from Russia, which reported nearly 280-thousand cases, followed by Singapore with 120-thousand, Italy with over 114-thousand, Poland and Australia with some four-thousand each.Italy reported the largest death toll with 510 during the period, followed by Sweden with 396, Russia with 376, Australia with 211 and Poland with 141.In May, the WHO officially declared the end of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, advising countries to manage the disease like they do with seasonal influenza.According to the WHO, as of October 25, there are over 771 million confirmed cases and almost seven million deaths worldwide.