2023 Exports of Eco-Friendly Cars Likely to Hit Record High

The country’s exports of eco-friendly vehicles are likely to surpass 700-thousand to hit a record high this year.According to the data by the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association on Sunday, the country’s export of eco-friendly vehicles, such as electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid cars and hydrogen-fueled cars, marked 662-thousand-307 units during the first eleven months of the year, up 32-point-five percent from a year earlier.Given the average monthly export of around 50-thousand to 60-thousand units, the annual export is expected to exceed 700-thousand automobiles this year, which will be the first time.The export volume of eco-friendly cars has steadily increased from 271-thousand units in 2020 and 405-thousand units in 2021 to 555-thouand in 2022.This year’s sales growth is attributed to the popularity of EVs and hybrid models, with exports of EVs soaring 65-point-seven percent on-year and shipment of hybrid cars rising six-point-five percent during the January-November period.