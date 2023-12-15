Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

2023 Exports of Eco-Friendly Cars Likely to Hit Record High

Written: 2023-12-24 13:54:31Updated: 2023-12-24 13:56:06

2023 Exports of Eco-Friendly Cars Likely to Hit Record High

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports of eco-friendly vehicles are likely to surpass 700-thousand to hit a record high this year.

According to the data by the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association on Sunday, the country’s export of eco-friendly vehicles, such as electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid cars and hydrogen-fueled cars, marked 662-thousand-307 units during the first eleven months of the year, up 32-point-five percent from a year earlier.

Given the average monthly export of around 50-thousand to 60-thousand units, the annual export is expected to exceed 700-thousand automobiles this year, which will be the first time.

The export volume of eco-friendly cars has steadily increased from 271-thousand units in 2020 and 405-thousand units in 2021 to 555-thouand in 2022.

This year’s sales growth is attributed to the popularity of EVs and hybrid models, with exports of EVs soaring 65-point-seven percent on-year and shipment of hybrid cars rising six-point-five percent during the January-November period.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >