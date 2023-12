Photo : YONHAP News

Three elderly women died from electrocution at a public bathhouse in the central city of Sejong on Sunday morning.According to the city and police officials, the three women in their 70s collapsed with a scream at 5:37 a.m. at the bathhouse on the basement floor of a motel building in the Jochiwon area.A woman in the locker room reportedly witnessed the accident and called 119; rescue workers found them in a state of cardiac arrest.The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, but two of them died shortly, and the other was also pronounced dead hours later.There were several more people in the women's bathhouse at the time, but the fatal event only affected the three who had entered the hot water bath.The police said that they were investigating the exact cause of the accident.