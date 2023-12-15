Menu Content

2 Dead, Some 30 Injured in Apt. Fire in Seoul on Christmas Morning

Written: 2023-12-25 12:51:02Updated: 2023-12-25 15:37:24

2 Dead, Some 30 Injured in Apt. Fire in Seoul on Christmas Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Two people have died and some 30 were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Seoul’s Dobong District early hours Christmas day on Monday.

According to firefighters, two men in their 30s and one woman in her 70s were transported to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest due to the fire that started on the third floor of the 27-floor apartment at around 4:57 a.m., two of whom were later pronounced dead.

One of the two men was found to have fallen to the ground from the floor above the unit where the fire occurred while the other two were found in the stairs.

Around 30 people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation or for injuries suffered in the process of evacuating.

Fire authorities issued a Level One response at around 5:03 a.m. and mobilized 57 trucks and 222 personnel to put out the fire. Major blazes were contained at around 6:36 a.m., with the fire completely being extinguished at around 8:40 a.m.

Authorities believe the fire started somewhere inside the third floor and are trying to determine the exact cause together with the police.
