Economy FSS: Default Rate on Household, Corporate Loans Rose in October

The default rate of both corporate and household loans at South Korean banks rose in October.



According to data released by the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, the delinquency rate on household loans stood at zero-point-37 percent as of the end of October, up zero-point-02 percentage points from a month prior and up zero-point-12 percentage points on-year.



The rate reverted to an upward trend as seen in July and August after falling in September.



The delinquency rate on mortgages climbed zero-point-01 percentage point to zero-point-25 percent at the end of October compared to the previous month, while jumping zero-point-12 percentage points on-year.



The default rate on credit loans stood at zero-point-71 percent, up zero-point-06 percentage points, while the delinquency rate of corporate loans also grew zero-point-06 percentage points to zero-point-48 percent during the same period.