Unit Export Price of S. Korean Cars to Post New High This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The average unit export price of South Korean cars is set to post a new high of over 25 million won this year thanks to brisk exports of sports utility vehicles(SUV) and electric vehicles(EV).According to the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association(KAMA) on Monday, the country exported two-point-52 million units of cars worth 64-and-a-half trillion won, or nearly 50 million U.S. dollars, in the first eleven months of this year to reach an average unit export price of nearly 25-point-six million won.This is the first time the price of a single automobile has surpassed the 25 million-won mark, having surged 53 percent during the past five years, or nearly nine million won.The nation’s auto exports are likely to top 70 trillion won this year thanks to the sharp jump in the unit price.Such exports amounted to 64-and-a-half trillion won in the first eleven months of the year, exceeding the 54 trillion won posted for all last year.KAMA assessed that the record figure resulted from the strong popularity of relatively costly SUVs and EVs in overseas markets.