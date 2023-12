Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended Christmas Mass at Hyehwa Catholic Church in Seoul’s Jongno District on Christmas Eve on Sunday.According to Yoon’s senior public relations secretary, Lee Do-woon, the president attended the one hour and 40-minute mass with culture minister Yu In-chon and senior secretary for civil society Hwang Sang-moo, among others.In a Facebook post, Yoon wished everyone to enjoy the happiness of a merry and blessed Christmas.The ruling People Power Party also issued a statement marking Christmas, saying it would work toward national unity and walk alongside the socially vulnerable with the love of Jesus Christ in mind.Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung said in a post on Facebook that his party will do its best so that when next Christmas comes, the nation will be able to discuss a hopeful future when looking back on the past year.