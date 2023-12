Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk-yeol visited Chungdong First Methodist Church in Seoul's Jung District Monday morning to attend a Christmas service.According to the presidential office, President Yoon arrived early and exchanged greetings with the pastor and congregation before attending the service for about an hour alongside culture minister Yu In-chon and senior secretary for civil society Hwang Sang-moo, among others.After the service, the president shook hands with the churchgoers one by one and said that he will strive for the country to be a good gift.Earlier on Christmas Eve, Yoon had attended a one hour and 40-minute Christmas Mass at Hyehwa Catholic Church in Seoul’s Jongno District.