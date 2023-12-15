Menu Content

Gov’t to Issue Revision Notice for Bill Expanding Car Accident Data

Written: 2023-12-25 15:09:12Updated: 2023-12-25 15:31:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will issue an advance notice of a revised bill that seeks to expand the scope of information that can be logged by Event Data Records(EDR) and require the use of lights at night.

The transport ministry said on Monday that it will issue a notice of revisions to the regulation on function and criteria for cars and auto parts from Tuesday to February 25 of next year.

The changes seek to expand the number of key data elements from 15 to 55 to include steering wheel angles and activation of the advanced emergency braking system.

An EDR, at times referred to as an “automotive black box,” is a device used to record information related to traffic collisions, including the speed of the car before and after the accident and whether the brake pedal was functioning properly.

The latest revisions also include ways to block “stealth cars,” or automobiles that cause accidents by driving without their headlights and taillights on during nighttime.
