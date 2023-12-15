Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

Ruling Party to Hold National Committee to Elect Interim Leader

Written: 2023-12-26 08:12:12Updated: 2023-12-26 13:20:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will convene a national committee online on Tuesday to elect former justice minister Han Dong-hoon as chief of the party’s emergency steering committee.

In the meeting set to begin at 10 a.m., the party will hold phone voting via its regional chapters to decide whether to approve Han as the head of the interim leadership panel, with the results to be announced around 1 p.m.

A vote on the establishment of the emergency committee will also be held.

Even if Han’s appointment is ratified, the PPP will be under his leadership only after the appointment of up to 15 committee members has been completed, which is likely to come after approval is finalized in the party’s Supreme Council meeting as early as Thursday and the national committee on Friday.

When the emergency panel is filled, acting chair Yun Jae-ok will step down and return to the post of floor leader and the party’s Supreme Council will be disbanded.
