Israel’s Christmas Strikes on Gaza Reportedly Kill 250 in 24 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel reportedly continued its assault with a wave of strikes on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Christmas that killed at least 250 people over 24 hours.The Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry said in a statement on Monday that at least 250 Palestinians have been killed and 500 others injured during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll from Israeli aggression on the enclave since October 7 to 20-thousand-674, with 54-thousand-536 now injured.On Christmas Eve on Sunday, at least 70 people were killed at the Maghazi refugee camp in the center of Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war.Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesperson for the health ministry, said that the airstrike targeted a residential area and the death toll is feared to rise further as many families were living in the area.Palestinian media outlets reported that residents in the area experienced the worst night since the outbreak of the war as the airstrike, which began on Christmas Eve, continued into early Monday morning.Another eight people were killed near the refugee camp, and 23 were killed in an Israeli assault on Khan Younis.