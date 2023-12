Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis expressed hope that tensions on the Korean Peninsula will be resolved through dialogue and reconciliation in his Christmas message on Monday.The pontiff issued the message during his "Urbi et Orbi" – or "to the city and the world" – a blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.Francis hoped that “fraternal bonds will be consolidated on the Korean peninsula by undertaking processes of dialogue and reconciliation capable of creating the conditions for lasting peace.”The pope has expressed his interest and attention on the division of the Korean Peninsula on multiple occasions.Regarding the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, Pope Francis called for an end to military operations and a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation with an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid.