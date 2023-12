Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for more serious consideration of the nation’s low birth rate and a new level of solutions.Presiding over this year's final Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon urged all government ministries to address the matter with renewed determination.The president said the government should focus on easing excessive competition in the country, such as in the education system, if it is found to be a direct cause as suggested by many experts.He said effective state incentives should not only consist of universal support but assistance based on an empirical analysis.Referring to three key reform tasks in labor, education and national pension as mentioned in the year's first Cabinet meeting, Yoon vowed to continue pursuing their fulfillment in order to raise the nation's growth potential.