DP to Pursue Special Counsel Probe of First Lady's Alleged Stock Fraud

Written: 2023-12-26 11:47:14Updated: 2023-12-26 14:42:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo reiterated his party’s resolve to push ahead with a special counsel probe into alleged stock manipulation by First Lady Kim Keon-hee during Thursday's plenary session.

At a party meeting on Tuesday, Hong said that the fast-tracked bill to open such an investigation cannot be deferred.

He said the DP will not negotiate on a package of bills with the ruling side, stressing that the public has sternly requested the passage of each and every one of them.

With former justice minister Han Dong-hoon set to be appointed interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Tuesday, the floor leader said Han's stance on the special counsel bill will serve as a barometer to determine the fate of the interim leadership.

Referring to a special bill on an independent investigation into last year's Itaewon crowd crush disaster and compensation for the victims and families, Hong urged the PPP to agree to its passage.
