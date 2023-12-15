DP to Pursue Special Counsel Probe of First Lady's Alleged Stock Fraud

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo reiterated his party’s resolve to push ahead with a special counsel probe into alleged stock manipulation by First Lady Kim Keon-hee during Thursday's plenary session.At a party meeting on Tuesday, Hong said that the fast-tracked bill to open such an investigation cannot be deferred.He said the DP will not negotiate on a package of bills with the ruling side, stressing that the public has sternly requested the passage of each and every one of them.With former justice minister Han Dong-hoon set to be appointed interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Tuesday, the floor leader said Han's stance on the special counsel bill will serve as a barometer to determine the fate of the interim leadership.Referring to a special bill on an independent investigation into last year's Itaewon crowd crush disaster and compensation for the victims and families, Hong urged the PPP to agree to its passage.