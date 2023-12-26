Ex-Justice Minister to Become PPP Interim Chief as Elections Approach

Photo : YONHAP News

Former justice minister Han Dong-hoon is set to take office Tuesday afternoon as head of the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) emergency steering committee, with just about four months to go before April's general elections.At an online session of the PPP national committee for party approval of the interim leadership and its chief starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, acting party chief and floor leader Yun Jae-ok anticipated that Han will root out decades-long politics of activism as a young and fresh political leader.The acting chief said Han will conduct livelihood politics that fulfill public expectations based on active and frank communication between the party and the government.He added that the PPP under Han's leadership is likely to gain public trust and support through a bond of empathy with the public, including young people and moderate voters.The outcome of the national committee's automated response system voting will be announced at 1 p.m., after which Han will give an acceptance speech at party headquarters during an inauguration ceremony starting at 3 p.m.He will not immediately assume the role, however, until details of the maximum 15-member emergency committee are finalized and ratified by the standing national committee, which is expected to take place by Friday.