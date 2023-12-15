Ex-DP Chief to Appear for Grilling by Prosecution over Alleged Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil is set to appear for questioning by the prosecution on Tuesday over alleged bribery ahead of the 2021 party leadership race that led to his pretrial detention last week.Song issued a written statement on Tuesday declaring his intent to accuse the state investigative agency of abusing its authority to summon him as a means of ramping up pressure despite his decision to exercise the constitutional right to refuse to testify.The former DP chief’s decision to appear comes after he dismissed the prosecution’s summons four times since a warrant was issued for his pretrial detention last Monday, citing meetings with his lawyer or health reasons. The agency was reportedly mulling over forcible apprehension.Song, who refused to testify during the initial round of questioning earlier this month, said he will once again exercise his right and will no longer respond to any future summons.The former DP chief said his refusal is in protest of what he called the prosecution's "political retaliatory investigation" against the opposition, adding that he plans to testify only in court.With the detention warrant expiring at the end of Wednesday, the prosecution is seeking to extend the period until January 6.