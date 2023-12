Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party's(PPP) national committee has approved former justice minister Han Dong-hoon as its interim leader, with just about four months to go before April's general elections.The 650 members of the national committee out of a total 824 took part in an automated response system vote on Tuesday, of which 627 voted in favor and 23 opposed.Han will give an acceptance speech at party headquarters during an inauguration ceremony starting at 3 p.m.He will not immediately assume the role, however, until details of the maximum 15-member emergency committee are finalized and ratified by the standing national committee, which is expected to take place by Friday.