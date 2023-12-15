DNA Testing for Korean War-Split Families to Expand to 2nd-3rd Gen.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek to expand DNA testing support for the second and third generations of Korean families separated during the Korean War next as the number of first-generation survivors dwindles.The unification ministry's comprehensive plan to promote human rights in North Korea announced on Tuesday includes expanding eligibility for DNA testing to separated family members residing overseas and North Korean defectors.Testing has thus far been offered to first-generation members of separated families in South Korea.Seoul will publicly demand that Pyongyang confirm and repatriate South Korean abductees and detainees in the North whenever there is an opportunity, a policy change from past administrations that did not openly make such a request in consideration of impact on inter-Korean relations.The ministry also plans to keep a record of the North's overall human rights situation and seek ways to hold to account those found responsible in cooperation with the international community.