Unification Ministry Creates Plan to Promote Human Rights in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Unification announced its comprehensive plan for the promotion of human rights in North Korea containing the goals and direction of the North’s human rights policy.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, an official from the ministry announced the plan, aiming to raise human rights awareness among North Koreans and promote human rights policies in the country.The comprehensive plan includes systematizing the survey of human rights conditions in the North and effectively identifying responsibility.It also calls for strengthening North Koreans’ right to access information, resolving the issue of separated families, abductees, detainees and South Korean military prisoners, spreading domestic and global consensus on the reality of human rights violations in the country and strengthening cooperation with the international community.A total of eight tasks will be implemented under the plan, which will be divided into three stages based on changes in North Korea over 2024.