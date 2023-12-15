Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pope Calls for Peace from Middle East to Korean Peninsula in Christmas Message

Written: 2023-12-26 14:46:30Updated: 2023-12-26 14:48:07

Pope Calls for Peace from Middle East to Korean Peninsula in Christmas Message

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis expressed hope for peace in the Middle East and around the world in his Christmas message on Monday.

The pontiff issued the message during his "Urbi et Orbi" – or "to the city and the world" – a blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Regarding the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, Pope Francis called for an end to military operations and a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation with an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid.

He lamented the victims of both the initial October 7 attack launched by Hamas as well as the continuing loss of life in Gaza at the hands of ongoing military operations.

Francis also called for peace between South and North Korea, hoping that “fraternal bonds will be consolidated on the Korean Peninsula by undertaking processes of dialogue and reconciliation capable of creating the conditions for lasting peace.”

The pope has expressed his interest and attention on the division of the Korean Peninsula on multiple occasions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >