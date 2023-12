Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and former Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon met for talks over breakfast in Seoul on Tuesday.After the meeting, the ex-DP chief’s side issued a statement saying that the two former prime ministers from the Moon Jae-in administration shared honest opinions on issues inside and outside of the country, as well as concerns over the current administration’s handling of state affairs and the turmoil within the main opposition party.Lee said that the two agreed to pursue a meeting of the three former DP prime ministers of the Moon administration to include Kim Boo-kyum.The meeting comes as the current DP leader Lee Jae-myung is set to meet with Chung on Thursday to discuss party integration, having met with Kim last week.A meeting between the current and former DP leaders, however, remains uncertain amid Lee Nak-yon’s announcement of his intent to create his own party earlier this month.