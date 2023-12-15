Defense Minister Revises Military Mental Fortitude Textbook

The Ministry of National Defense has released its revised textbook on basic mental fortitude education that specified traitorous forces promoting North Korean ideologies as an “internal threat.”The textbook released on Tuesday said that the organization of anti-state groups and the engagement in espionage activities have been uncovered in South Korea, actions deemed to be in violation of the National Security Act.The text further states that the North Korean regime and its military are clear enemies of South Korea, attempting to shake the foundation of the democratic system through an ideology and a system contrary to the South’s Constitution.It also painted former president Syngman Rhee as a leader who prevented the spread of communism with insight and political decisiveness, while his past controversies were omitted entirely.The textbook is made to further improve the mental strength of soldiers and raise their preparedness.