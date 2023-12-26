President Yoon Vows to Continue Sound Fiscal Policy Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted the economy’s performance this year and announced that he will continue his sound fiscal policy in 2024 as he chaired the last Cabinet meeting of the year. He also urged the public service sector to reflect considerations for the people’s livelihoods through policies as quickly as possible next year.Max Lee reports.Report: Presiding over the final Cabinet meeting of the year, President Yoon Suk Yeol credited sound fiscal policy for an economic performance that was recently ranked second among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries thanks to a recovery in the trade surplus.President Yoon noted that through the principles of a market economy and a sound fiscal stance, the country recorded a higher employment rate and lower unemployment rate than any previous administration.He predicted that improved exports will lead to economic recovery and growth next year, emphasizing intensive support for the service industry to ensure that the trend leads to a recovery in domestic demand.The president also emphasized the implementation of the so-called “three major reform” tasks of improving education, labor and pension while solving the low birth rate problem.Stressing that time to solve the low birth rate problem is limited, he called for a remedy to societal aspects deemed responsible such as excessive competition in education as well as other areas.During the meeting, Yoon stressed the stabilization of the people’s livelihoods several times, promising to run an administration that quickly executes next year’s budget and makes immediate corrections through the voices of the people.Meanwhile, President Yoon said the new Cheonan frigate, which recently began carrying out its mission, will be the vanguard of creating peace.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.