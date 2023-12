Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon pledged to guide the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to victory in April’s general elections in a speech at his inauguration as the party’s interim chief.In a press conference at the central party headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday, Han vowed to sit out the election, instead focusing on the PPP’s success as chair of its emergency steering committee.He also vowed to devote himself to the people and the future of South Korea while pursuing success in April.Han slammed the main opposition Democratic Party’s push for a special counsel probe into First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s alleged stock manipulation, calling it an “evil bill” made just for the general election.He then vowed to work with his party and the National Assembly to respond to the bill.