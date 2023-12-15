TEPCO to Analyze Seawater Samples Around Fukushima Plant Once a Week When Discharge is Not Under way

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading Japanese daily says Tokyo Electric Power Corporation(TEPCO) will reduce the times it analyzes seawater around the Fukushima nuclear power plant when wastewater from the plant is not being released.Tokyo Shimbun said TEPCO, which operates the crippled plant, announced that it will be reducing the frequency of such analysis starting from Tuesday.Since the water discharge began on August 24, TEPCO has been collecting samples of seawater every day at ten spots within a three-kilometer radius of the plant to measure the density of the radioactive substance tritium.From Tuesday, the company plans to conduct such analysis work every day at four spots that are six hundred meters within a discharge port that is located some one kilometer away from the plant from the day wastewater is released to the week after the release is concluded. During the period when contaminated water is not being released, such analysis will be carried out once a week.For the six spots located more than six hundred meters away from the discharge port, TEPCO will carry out analysis of seawater samples twice a week when water is being released and once a month when the discharge effort is not being carried out.TEPCO is set to carry out the fourth release of wastewater from the Fukushima plant in late February of next year.