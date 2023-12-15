Gov't Consulting with Poland Via Diplomatic Channels Ways to Maintain Existing Defense Contracts

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says it is consulting with the new Polish government ways to maintain export contracts that Korean defense firms had signed with the previous Polish government.A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that the ministry is holding extensive discussions with the Polish government via diplomatic channels on efforts to continuously implement existing deals, regardless of the change into a new administration.The official said they have yet to hear any word that the transition in government will significantly impact defense contracts between South Korea and Poland.Last year, South Korean defense companies secured a series of multibillion-dollar arms deals with Poland but with the change in power in Poland, such firms have grown concerned that the new government could cancel such contracts.Such concerns linger even though new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier on December 12 before parliament he respects all defense contracts that the previous government had clinched except those that involved corruption.