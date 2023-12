Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul city plans to inject some 100 billion won through 2027 to add subway trains on lines No. 4, 7 and 9 in a bid to reduce congestion.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Tuesday that it secured 25-point-six billion won in public funds, or 25 percent of the 102 billion won that is expected to be needed through 2027 for the project.A total of eight trains, each comprising a number of cars, will be added to the three lines on the capital’s subway system.The Seoul government expects the latest plan will reduce congestion levels during commuting hours to 150 percent of capacity. Currently, congestion levels stand at nearly 195 percent on Line No. 9, about 186 percent on Line No. 4 and nearly 161 percent on Line No. 7 during commuting hours.